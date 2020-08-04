National / Health Gauteng government faces legal challenge over Life Esidimeni payouts Families of survivors claim they have not received full compensation, but the province says it is acting within the law BL PREMIUM

The Gauteng government is gearing up for another legal battle over the Life Esidimeni scandal that left 144 psychiatric patients dead — this time over its alleged failure to fully compensate the families of traumatised patients who survived the ordeal.

The court challenge comes as the provincial government is also reeling from reports of multimillion-rand Covid-19 tender irregularities and corruption. Gauteng is edging towards 200,000 infections, more than double the infections respectively reported in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.