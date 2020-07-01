Covid-19 deaths may be twice as high as official toll
Covid-19 deaths may be twice as high as official toll
01 July 2020 - 18:39
The government’s official coronavirus figures could be missing more than half the deaths caused by the pandemic, a new report from the Medical Research Council (MRC) reveals.
The report provides new insight into the toll of Covid-19, which was first detected in SA on March 5.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now