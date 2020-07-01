News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 96: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 151,209, there have been 73,543 recoveries and 2,657 deaths to date

01 July 2020 - 06:00

Lockdown day 96: Pictures of the day

A movement against GBV is calling for a nationwide protest against gender-based violence in South Africa
News & Fox
3 hours ago

News & Fox
2 months ago

