SA dealing with first confirmed coronavirus case
The infected man was part of a team of 10 people who traveled to Italy
05 March 2020 - 19:14
SA has become the seventh country in Africa to confirm a case of the coronavirus that emerged in China late last year and has rapidly spread around the globe, wreaking economic havoc and battering financial markets.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that an SA man who had traveled to Italy with his wife had contracted Covid-19. Italy is the epicentre of Europe’s outbreak, with more than 3,000 cases and 107 dead, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The rapid spread of the virus within Italy has led to the closure of schools and the cancellation of sporting events, including next week’s Six Nations rugby game with England.
