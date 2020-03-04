Coronavirus will go global, health minister Zweli Mkhize tells MPs

It is only a matter of time before the novel coronavirus that emerged in China late in 2019 spreads around the globe, health minister Zweli Mkhize warned MPs on Wednesday morning.

Covid-19 has rapidly spread from its epicentre in China’s Hubei province, infecting more than 90,800 people and killing 3,110 by Tuesday, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

While Africa has lagged Asia and Europe, by Wednesday, six African nations had confirmed cases, heightening concern about its emergence in SA. Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and Egypt have all confirmed cases.

“This virus is settling in every country. The number is 81 today. I think in a number of months it will probably touch every country,” Mkhize told the parliamentary portfolio committee on health.

Parliament is expected to debate SA’s response to the threat of the coronavirus in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon. He told MPs that SA was finalising its plans to repatriate SA citizens from Wuhan to an undisclosed quarantine site.

At the latest count, 184 South Africans indicated that they wished to return home, according to health department spokesperson Popo Maja.

“We expect this will happen in the next few days,” he said

MPs quizzed the minister on the department’s plans for stepping up public awareness about coronavirus and expressed concern about the inaccurate information circulating on social media.

“Everyone is up in arms about this thing because people are scared,” said FF Plus MP Philippus van Staden.

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa urged the health department to step up its public education campaign, saying there was inadequate information available for people who did not have access to the internet and social media. “If you don’t have data you are in the dark,” she said.

Mkhize sought to assure sceptical MPs that the public sector was ready to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak, saying 13 public hospitals had been designated for isolating and treating confirmed cases, and the health department was collaborating closely with the private sector.

“We believe we need to close the ranks between public and private, so patients don’t fall [through] the cracks,” he said. While the state-run National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) is currently the only lab conducting tests for suspected Covid-19, work is under way to accredit private laboratories.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the novel coronavirus could still be contained, if countries moved quickly and aggressively to limit its spread. About 3.4% of confirmed cases have proven fatal, significantly higher than the mortality rate for seasonal flu, which is less than 1%, he said.

“Covid-19 spreads less efficiently than flu, transmission does not appear to be driven by people who are not sick, it causes more severe illness than flu, there are not yet any vaccines or therapeutics, and it can be contained,” he said at a media briefing in Geneva.