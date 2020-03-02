Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Spanish flu holds lessons

The experience of SA’s worst pandemic can be used to help combat the coronavirus

02 March 2020 - 15:33
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

Chinese consul-general Lin Jing thinks SA and its health services are ready for the coronavirus (“SA praised for a good strategy to deal with coronavirus threat”, February 26).

The SA national department of health was established in response to the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak, which claimed more lives than the Black Death, including 4% of SA’s population.

Medical knowledge has improved dramatically since then, but that experience can still be used to combat the coronavirus when it arrives. It must be taken seriously. In 1918 the “flu” was initially seen as a joke and decision-making suffered as a result.

Quarantine means 40 days. Suspected carriers must be isolated until there is no chance of infection. The passengers on the Jaroslav were isolated for three days. If they had been kept for one more, symptoms would have appeared. Instead, they were on trains taking the virus to Bloemfontein and Kimberley.

Keep the coronavirus out of informal settlements by every means possible. In 1918’s “Black October”, the Docks and Ndabeni settlements suffered particularly badly.

Lack of nursing staff worsened 1918’s death toll. The sick had little help. Infection rates among nursing staff were high. Medical students, GPs and others should be receiving additional training now.

In 1918, Cape Town alone needed six additional hospitals. Sites should already have been identified nationally as well as companies to erect suitable buildings and facilities. The Chinese built a new hospital in 10 days; could SA do the same?

When health minister Zweli Mkhize enters parliament, despite the consul-general’s comments, he could reflect on the horseman outside its front gates. Louis Botha died of the flu, but this dark statue is also symbolic of SA’s worst pandemic to date.

James Cunningham, Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Coronavirus death toll surges past 3,000 globally as cases soar

Virus has infected more than 88,000 people and spread to more than 60 countries
World
8 hours ago

Rand snaps five-day losing streak amid global stimulus hopes

The local currency has recovered slightly as investors hope central banks will try to curb the effects of the coronavirus
Markets
5 hours ago

JSE may track Asian market recovery on Monday

Markets in Asia are mostly higher, despite dismal Chinese data, as investors’ focus remains on the coronavirus
Markets
10 hours ago

Most read

1.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Backlash against Mboweni ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Swarms of locusts on track to devour ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Budget matters little to ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
DESNÉ MASIE: Covid-19 mutates into media virus to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
AYABONGA CAWE: There are tragedies in the stories ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Europe braces for worsening economic prognosis amid coronavirus

World / Europe

THE LEX COLUMN: Not-so-healthy internet research

Opinion / Columnists

Gold strengthens as virus lifts hope for rate cut

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.