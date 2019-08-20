Final report on health market inquiry due out on September 30

The Competition Commission’s health market inquiry (HMI) plans to publish its long-awaited final report on September 30, it announced on Tuesday

The inquiry began work in January 2014, and was tasked with investigating the dynamics in the private healthcare market and determining whether there are barriers to effective competition that hamper patients’ access to care.

Its five-member panel, headed by former justice Sandile Ngcobo, recommended in its interim report in July 2018 that the health department consider establishing a supply-side regulator to oversee pricing and quality issues in the private healthcare sector.

Its final recommendations thus have potentially far-reaching implications for private healthcare providers and the medical scheme industry which funds access to their services. They are also expected to influence the health department’s plans to amend the Medical Schemes Act, which were placed on hold pending the finalisation of the panel’s work.