The Health Funders Association (HFA) is hopeful that a new report into the private healthcare sector‚ which will be released on Thursday‚ will serve the best interests of all South Africans.

The Health Market Inquiry (HMI) is a detailed report conducted by the Competition Commission of SA. According to the commission‚ it is a general investigation into the state of competition in the industry. The commission initiated the inquiry because it had reason to believe there were features of the sector that prevented‚ distorted or restricted competition.

The HFA‚ which represents a collective membership base of 53% of SA’s medical scheme principal members‚ was among the organisations that made submissions to the inquiry during January and February this year.