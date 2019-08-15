PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: Studies show an added 4%-5% of GDP needed for NHI

In this discussion, Schüssler explains how the BETI is constructed, what data is considered, and gives insights about what the results reveal and mean.

The BETI is a “now indicator ” of broad economic activity in SA, says Schüssler, explaining that, in addition to annual and quarterly measures, there is a move in the industry for more immediate economic reporting.

The discussion then turns to the economic implications of the NHI Bill. What does it mean for SA? Can the fiscus realistically support such a program?

The NHI Bill, tabled in parliament on Thursday last week, paves the way for the establishment of a central NHI Fund that will purchase services on behalf of the entire population. In terms of the bill, medical schemes will ultimately be limited to only offering cover for benefits not provided by the fund. The bill makes no provision for scheme administrators.