National / Health

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: Studies show an added 4%-5% of GDP needed for NHI

Mike Schüssler discusses the results and implications of the BankservAfrica economic transactions index

15 August 2019 - 14:15 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, our focus is on the SA economy, continued pressure on consumers, and the National Heath Insurance (NHI) bill.

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined on the line by Mike Schüssler, chief economist at Economists.co.za to discuss the results of the BankservAfrica economic transactions index (BETI). 

BankservAfrica, the largest automated payments clearing house in Africa, released its monthly economic transactions index for July on Wednesday. For July, the value of economic transactions showed no monthly change, which reflects the stagnant state of the SA economy.

Zweli Mkhize. Picture: RAYMOND PRESTON/SUNDAY TIMES
Zweli Mkhize. Picture: RAYMOND PRESTON/SUNDAY TIMES

In this discussion, Schüssler explains how the BETI is constructed, what data is considered, and gives insights about what the results reveal and mean.

The BETI is a “now indicator ” of broad economic activity in SA, says Schüssler, explaining that, in addition to annual and quarterly measures, there is a move in the industry for more immediate economic reporting.

The discussion then turns to the economic implications of the NHI Bill. What does it mean for SA? Can the fiscus realistically support such a program?

The NHI Bill, tabled in parliament on Thursday last week, paves the way for the establishment of a central NHI Fund that will purchase services on behalf of the entire population. In terms of the bill, medical schemes will ultimately be limited to only offering cover for benefits not provided by the fund. The bill makes no provision for scheme administrators.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Investors in health care stocks on the JSE saw value destruction of about R14bn in the three days of trading after the announcement as the market grapples with the possible effect of the government reforms to the sector.

Schüssler says more should be done to ensure the plan is robust, advocating, for example, that the country needs more medical professionals. The government could potentially make healthcare free and accessible to all — but it would not mean much if there weren’t enough professionals take care of the sick and wounded.

Listen in for thoughts about these and other questions.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Wednesday August 14 2019
Wednesday August 14 2019

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight — Investors migrate to safe-havens on trade-war concerns

What is the state of crypotcurrencies relative to other stores of wealth and means of exchange?
Business
2 days ago

PODCAST | Local politics is putting the SA economy at risk

A panel considers the metrics that can be used to gauge the effects of political scandals on SA’s economy and investor sentiment
Economy
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: SA needs an interest-rate reprieve

Is the Reserve Bank on the right track? And just what constitutes the ‘right track’?
Economy
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Cyril Ramaphosa was candid with investors at the G20 Summit

What benefit is SA likely to derive from being at Japan’s G20 Summit in June?
World
1 month ago

PODCAST | The revival of the Zim dollar could see history repeat itself

Zimbabwe has announced the end of its multi-currency regime
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Ayo tells the PIC to take responsibility for its ...
National
2.
PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: Studies show an ...
National / Health
3.
GRAPHIC: The government’s spending plans and ...
National
4.
Mcebisi Jonas writes of ‘deep sense of loss’ in ...
National

Related Articles

TOM EATON: NHI is far worse than Jacob Zuma’s craziest idea

Opinion / Columnists

DA says new health reforms might be unconstitutional

National / Health

Western Cape warns NHI will bring ‘deep uncertainty’ over provinces’ role

National / Health

Zweli Mkhize throws medical schemes a lifeline in NHI Bill

National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.