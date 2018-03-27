The University of Johannesburg (UJ) said on Tuesday that "a new family of very promising silver-based anti-cancer drugs" has been discovered by researchers.

The university said the most promising silver thiocyanate phosphine complex among those researched‚ known as UJ3‚ has been successfully tested in rats and on human cancer cells in the laboratory.

In research published in BioMetals‚ the university states that UJ3 is shown to be as effective against human esophageal cancer cells as a widely used chemotherapy drug in use today. Esophageal cancer cells are known to become resistant to current forms of chemotherapy.

"The UJ3 complex is as effective as the industry-standard drug cisplatin in killing cancer cells in laboratory tests done on human breast cancer and melanoma‚ a very dangerous form of skin cancer‚" Prof Marianne Cronjé‚ head of the department of biochemistry at UJ‚ said in a statement. "However‚ UJ3 requires a 10-times lower dose to kill cancer cells. It also focuses more narrowly on cancer cells‚ so that far fewer healthy cells are killed."

Apart from needing a much lower dose than the industry standard‚ UJ3 is also much less toxic‚ the statement said. "In rat studies‚ we see that up to 3g of UJ3 can be tolerated per 1kg of bodyweight. This makes UJ3 and other silver phosphine complexes we have tested about as toxic as Vitamin C‚" commented Prof Reinout Meijboom‚ head of the department of chemistry at UJ.

If UJ3 becomes a chemotherapy drug in future‚ the university researchers believe the lower dose required‚ lower toxicity and greater focus on cancer cells will mean fewer side effects from cancer treatment.