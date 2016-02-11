Shift to balanced eating habits

ONE of the biggest biscuit and chocolate manufacturers in SA, Mondelez International, believes consumers can find a balance between eating snacks for nourishment and enjoyment.

Mondelez director of global health and wellness Sarah Delea says people are increasingly interested in health and nutrition and expect more from their snacks than ever before.

Consumers are looking for snacks that fit their lifestyles and help them achieve their well-being goals.

"As the world’s largest snack company, we recognise the opportunity we have to help people snack mindfully," she says.

Woolworths announced last year it would be removing all sweets on the checkout shelves. Aisles in 104 stores have been stacked with the more healthier snacks. The company plans to remove unhealthy snacks from checkout points in 166 stores by June this year and the balance will be cleared by June next year.

"Sweets and chocolates continue to be available at Woolworths stores, located in areas where customers have the choice to shop rather than at the checkouts," the company’s spokeswoman, Nelisa Mpofana says.

Woolworths describes the move as a huge transformation for its business that demonstrates its commitment to what it calls the Good Food Journey. It wants to provide healthier options for children and parents at the checkout aisles.

Since 2013, Mondelez has been improving the nutrition profile of its portfolio by setting global nutrition targets and offering more portion-control options.

"We will continue to make meaningful improvements in the areas that matter most to consumers including creating more, great tasting wellbeing snacks," Delea says.

The improvements include providing clear nutritional information including calories, on packaging, as well as offering more portion-control options so consumers can enjoy snacks mindful of health.

Mondelez is not concerned that the campaign will cause a sales drop, Delea says. The company’s snacks have grown to represent about a third of total revenue.

The decision was taken after a Mondelez survey indicated people were looking for snacks that support their busy lifestyles. Most respondents indicated that they were looking for snacks that curb their hunger, give them a nutritional boost, or simply provide a delicious moment of joy.

"Our approach is to create foods that fit the way people eat, while bringing joy to those small eating moments," Delea says.

Experts agree that snacking can be a part of a healthy lifestyle. Helping people to be more mindful when snacking is an important part of realising that objective.

Mindful snacking is being conscious about what you eat, how much you eat, and how it fits in with our overall lifestyle. It’s about eating with "intention" and "attention" — a concept Mondelez has been exploring with nutrition and lifestyle experts, along with ways to help consumers practise mindful eating.

Mondelez is planning to produce more healthy snacking brands to add to its line of belVita breakfast biscuits, portion-control products that contain fewer than 200 calories.

It also recently launched a Barni Soft Cake.

The Health Systems Trust survey indicates that 25% of South Africans are overweight, with a body mass index (BMI) in excess of 25, while 20% are obese with a BMI of more than 30.

At 30%, black women have the highest incidence of obesity, followed closely by white women at 26.3%, coloured women at 25.3% and Indian women at 21%.

White South African men scored the highest on the obesity scale at 19.8%, while coloured men followed at 10%. Only 9% of black men are obese and 8.6% of Indian men.

Dr Tessa van der Merwe, senior consultant physician endocrinologist at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and Wits University, says the government might be forced to formalise a policy and draw up guidelines on obesity management because of the results of the survey.