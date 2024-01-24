Questions linger as applications for new varsity loan scheme open
Universities are still to be told how to determine which students are eligible
24 January 2024 - 05:00
Applications for the government’s new loan scheme for higher education students from the “missing middle” have officially opened, though students and universities are still in the dark about how it will work.
The missing middle refers to students who are ineligible for free higher education because they come from households with an annual income above the R350,000 threshold, but cannot afford the costs themselves...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.