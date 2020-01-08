Pass rate gap between rich and poor schools shrinks in Gauteng

Gauteng is closing the performance gap between the province’s rich and affluent schools and the township schools, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says.

He said there used to be a gap of 40%-60% between rich and poor schools in the province but as that gap has shrunk to a little less than 3%, parents who were sending their children to former Model C schools could now be tempted to return their children to cheaper and more convenient local schools.

Township schools achieved a pass rate of 89.82% in the 2019 matric exams, while the non-township schools achieved 92.61%.

Lesufi said this is because of all the investments and strides that had been made in bettering township schools.

“All the combis and buses that were leaving the township are making a U-turn back to the township, because the quality of education has improved,” he said.

Township schools are now significantly more convenient than non-township schools as pupils are provided with free education, transport, school uniforms, food, stationery and sanitary towels, he said.