MATRIC | Check your 2021 exam results now

The Department of Basic Education has announced the results for the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams. The matric class of 2021 achieved a pass rate of 76.4%‚ a slight increase from 76.2% in the previous year.



HOW IT WORKS: Enter your exam number to see your results along with comparative statistics about your school and your province.

You can also type your school's name to see more information about how your entire class performed, and to see how your province fared.

PLEASE NOTE: Western Cape results will be published at 4pm on Friday January 21.