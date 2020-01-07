Two of SA’s most expensive schools get 100% matric pass rate

Hilton College and Michaelhouse, both among the most expensive schools in the country, have achieved 100% pass rates in the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams.

The IEB offers examinations for mostly private schools, and is seperate from the government's national senior certificate results.

Hilton College in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, with fees of R298,600 a year in 2019, once again achieved a 100% pass rate and an average of more than two distinctions per scholar.

A total of 107 of the 111 students met the requirements for a bachelor’s degree pass.

Hilton’s top achiever, Kutloano Modisaesi, received seven distinctions and will be studying mechanical engineering at the University of Pretoria.