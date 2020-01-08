Business potential for Africa remains exciting

Despite commodity market instability, Africa remains one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, with many SA organisations focusing on growth strategies on the continent.

The business potential is tremendous, with expectations of technological growth, high demand for infrastructure and rapid urbanisation fuelling the continent’s long-term economic prospects.

Benefits to operating on the continent include lower labour costs, potential for a high rate of return on investment, access to an expanded market in terms of population size, incentives designed by governments to attract foreign direct investment, and access to natural assets.

As with any investment, the potential for increased return is coupled with increased risk exposure. One of the primary risks multinational entities need to manage is country risk. This refers to the potential loss to an investor arising from economic or political instability in a country, resulting in the country being unable to repay loans or pay for imports. Country risk can be broken into four subcategories: political risk, sovereign risk, economic risk and social risk.

Besides the risk of war and terrorism, political violence and unrest are typically heightened during election periods, with opposition parties often targeting strategic government sectors to increase pressure on the governing party. A change in governing party may result in a change to industrial policies, which could be unfavourable for multinationals.

In Africa, this risk is becoming prevalent and affecting businesses’ operations. Even countries long regarded as stable have recently experienced political uncertainty, which has a knock-on effect for businesses.

Sovereign risk, or sovereign default risk, relates to the debt of a country. Debt levels in Africa have increased steadily in recent years to an average of 56% debt-to-GDP ratio. What is important is not the amount but the serviceability of the debt.

Three concerning trends are evident in Africa: a material change in debt composition away from long-term financing and towards short-term maturities and market-led debts; inefficient use of debt with a large proportion used on consumption rather than investment; and continued use of borrowed funds to finance infrastructure development with poor design and implementation resulting in lower-than-expected returns to service these debts.

These trends are raising concerns about an impending debt crisis on the continent. According to the World Bank, the tipping point for emerging market countries is a debt-to-GDP ratio of 64%, at which point the country would need to resort to austerity measures such as reduced government spending or increased tax revenue. Sovereign risk levels are particularly important from a transfer pricing perspective when it comes to determining the arm’s length interest rates to be charged to an entity in different countries in Africa.

Economic growth is important for the performance of multinationals operating in Africa. When economic growth is weak, companies may opt to build a cash reserve as a precautionary measure and staff layoffs and cost-cutting measures may become necessary as trade dynamics change.

Infrastructure development in Africa remains painstakingly slow. Roads are poor and often congested; the energy grid is underdeveloped; and communications infrastructure is inadequate. This has a far-reaching effect on businesses and the growth potential of the continent.

Monetary policy is often affected by the state of economic growth in a country. The effect of lowering interest rates to stimulate the economy is a weaker currency and increased inflation. For multinationals dependent on imports and exports, a weaker currency will lead to decreased imports and increased exports.

From a trade perspective, deepening global trade tensions have the potential to negatively affect growth. In particular, the threat of proposed US tariffs on Chinese-made products will be felt in Africa, whose largest trade partner is China.

Countries with low levels of education, extreme inequality, inefficient public institutions and natural resources and utility companies only benefiting the minority, often undergo a cycle of nationalisation and privatisation.

Nationalisation is a risk for multinationals operating in the natural resources and utilities sectors. Often, the underlying reasons for nationalisation, confiscation and expropriation are to generate a source of revenue for an impoverished government or address social and economic inequality.

Transfer pricing involves the prices charged, or profits earned, by members of multinationals for goods and services exchanged between the entities that make up the company. Transfer pricing principles govern how all transactions are accounted for, and how profit is distributed, depending on the value created by each entity. From a transfer pricing perspective, country risk is particularly important in Africa for several reasons.

Generally, to determine the appropriate profitability of companies involved in a related party transaction, transfer pricing professionals will use benchmarking studies. However, there are few independent comparable companies that can be identified in Africa. This means comparable companies need to be identified from other jurisdictions.

But, when comparing companies from different regions it is important to account for the difference in country risk between the markets. Adjustments must be considered to increase the reliability of the comparable analysis.

If the profitability of an entity is negatively affected by country risk, it will be critical to demonstrate that it was the country risk elements, and not intercompany pricing, that caused the decline.

Funding to entities in Africa should also take into account the relevant country risk to compensate the lender for the different levels of risk it is assuming. For example, a dollar loan to an entity in Africa would generally have a higher interest rate than a dollar loan under identical terms and conditions to an entity in the US.

While there is immense potential for growth on the continent, country risk in Africa (or any other region for that matter) needs to be properly evaluated. It is imperative that companies seeking to expand into, or already operating within, the region have a thorough understanding of the risks for their business and risk strategies, and the potential effect on transfer pricing policies.

• Buker and Hewson are with Graphene Economics