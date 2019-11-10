Student-aid scheme phasing out cellphone-enabled payments
10 November 2019 - 19:41
SA’s agency for funding higher education students will stop disbursing allowances via mobile phone technology from the beginning of 2020, as part of its efforts to combat fraud.
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which is under administration, is the government’s conduit for providing financial support for students from poor and working-class families studying at universities and technical and vocational education training (TVET) colleges. In 2019 it received grant funding of R16.4bn and approved loans and bursaries to more than 442,000 students.
