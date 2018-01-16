Meet the Eastern Cape schools the province desperately tries to forget

Coega told the school governing body to set up a steering committee and conduct a skills audit of local community members so that they could be involved in the building. There was no building work and no sign of any preparation for building work throughout 2016. There were more meetings.

In June 2017, workers arrived and erected a sturdy steel fence around the school and around a large plot of land nearby that has apparently been identified as the site for the new school.

Coega recently told the school governing body that building would start in 2018 and take 18 months to complete.

"We have no idea what’s happening. Why is the government punishing us?" asks Zamie Mabamba, chairman of Vukile Tshwete’s governing body.

Imiqhayi High School, just off the road to East London, is almost 70 years old and so unstable two classrooms were blown away in strong winds a few years ago.

The rest of the school could crumble at any time. It breaks most of the norms and standards requirements and has been on the priority list for several years.

The implementing agent, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, has been to meetings with the governing body, taken photos and says it believes the school should be demolished and rebuilt.

Nothing has happened.

It now appears the development bank was only engaged to provide Portakabin-type toilets to replace the dangerously dilapidated and unhygienic old ones. It believes the school should be replaced but says it does not have the authority to give effect to that belief.

Implementing agents are at the heart of this Kafkaesque nightmare, their existence evidence of the government’s inability to deal with the problem and the Department of Public Works’ unwillingness to do so.

As with many of the government’s tragedies, the intention behind establishing the system of implementing agents was not malevolent or shady.

In the case of schools on land owned by the Department of Public Works, the agent is appointed to implement a programme or project on behalf of the department.

In its appropriately titled report on Eastern Cape schools, Planning to Fail, Equal Education describes the combination of human resource deficits, political contestation and poor accountability that lies behind the Eastern Cape department of education’s consistent inability to improve education.

Equal Education says the situation must also be seen in the context of a history of deliberate underdevelopment of the province during apartheid. Introduced in 1953, the intention of Bantu education was "to entrench white supremacy by denying black children a quality education and preparing them only to work as unskilled and semi-skilled labour on the mines, factories and farms and in the homes of white people".

No doubt the situation was further complicated by the merging of former homeland education departments.

The implementing agents were established in a bid to deal with the Department of Public Works’ lack of capacity for school building. Critically, they are overseen by the dysfunctional Eastern Cape department of education.

The intention was that the agents, largely state-owned enterprises and public entities, would interact between the schools and the government and project-manage the work to improve schools infrastructure.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Coega Development Corporation and the Independent Development Trust have, for various reasons, failed to deliver even the most basic support to some schools.

Unbeknown to Msimanga, at Schornville Primary School, the education department had reclaimed that building project some time ago and has given it back to public works.

Likewise, the development bank says it is not responsible for Imiqhayi High School, although the school governing body believes it is.

The Coega Development Corporation, which is the implementing agent at Vukile Tshwete Senior Secondary School, says the fencing was the "first phase" and that the second, which "includes the submission of the planning, project scope, cost and quality of infrastructure" has just been completed. It says construction of the school will start in early 2018.

At St John’s Primary School in East London, the Independent Development Trust (IDT), which received a rebuke from SA’s auditor-general because of glaring inadequacies in its annual accounts, oversaw the building of a state-of-the-art early childhood development centre. Few employees at the primary school know who requested this multimillion-rand facility, but they wonder why the IDT has been unable to deliver their long sought-for toilets or new prefabs to replace decaying structures. The IDT says it was asked to build the development centre only.

This kind of confusion contributes to the belief that the introduction of implementing agents has done little more than add another pillar for school governing boards to be batted to; each one claiming the other has responsibility for whatever decision needs to be taken.

Avoiding responsibility has become an art form in the plush corridors of the Eastern Cape government. A request is rarely refused. That would be tantamount to taking a decision. Instead promises are made … somebody will do something, sometime in the future.

It would be difficult to design a system less likely to deal with the needs of the intended citizens and more likely to create power for politicians.

For decades, there has been no clear division of powers and functions between the players.

Add to that the intense levels of politicking and an almost complete lack of transparency and it is little wonder tens of thousands of parents in the Eastern Cape have little faith their children will ever enjoy even the most basic of educational facilities.

Transparency

Equal Education contends a primary cause of nondelivery is the lack of transparency.

The departments of education and public works, in consultation with the implementing agents, divvy up the work and award tenders behind closed doors to contractors and consultants. The allocated work often doesn’t get done.

In 2017, only six schools were built in the entire province. Equal Education says a central monitoring system needs to be implemented that would allow the schools to track what is happening to their applications.

It would allow schools to track how agents procure contractors and built-environment professionals, and see how these contracts are managed.

Implementing agents also need to ensure that steering committee meetings with schools actually happen, so parents can stay up to date on construction progress.

Such monitoring might help to ensure agents are allocated projects on the basis of their capacity to successfully deliver.

In the absence of concerted and transparent action by the government, the chilling reality is that ANC-led structures are now effectively implementing the apartheid government’s policy of damning tens of thousands of children to a life of unskilled and semi-skilled labour — or unemployment.