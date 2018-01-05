But Naptosa executive secretary Basil Manuel pointed out that since the vast majority — 75% — of schools are no-fee schools‚ one would expect a higher number of passes from them.

Motshekga said: "For every fee paying school‚ achieving 80% to 100% of pupils passing‚ there are almost two no-fee schools achieving at the same pass rate."

Manuel said: "The minister is not comparing oranges with oranges. To say there is an improvement in no-fee schools is true‚ but to say they are ‘outstripping the rest’ is not true."

He said the department "is comparing the numbers of pupils, not the percentage of pupils who got good marks".

DA basic education spokesperson Nomsa Marchesi said the 75.1% pass rate announced on Thursday night did not reflect the true state of education.

"The quality of education in SA has hardly improved despite Motshekga lauding the Matric 2017 achievement‚" Marchesi said.

"While the pass rate of 75.1% may seem satisfactory‚ she has not sufficiently addressed the ‘real’ pass rate — how many Grade 10s from two years ago have passed matric — and the unacceptably high figure of children who have dropped out of school."

Marchesi said 41% of pupils who had enrolled in Grade 10 in 2015 did not make it to matric last year‚ meaning they were "dropping out or getting stuck in the system". As a result their entry into tertiary education and the job market was delayed.

Naptosa president Nkosiphendule Ntantala said the union was pleased there were no leaks during the matric exams.

"The stringent measures employed by the national and provincial departments of education aimed at increasing the integrity of the national senior certificate examination and reducing question paper leakages and copying that marred previous examinations is applauded."

Ntantala also said that the union was very happy that no school district had less than 50% of all pupils passing‚ an improvement from the previous years.

"This is a major improvement‚" noted Manuel.

Progressed pupils

Last year was the year with the second-largest number of progressed learners since the policy was introduced in 2013. Of the 107‚430 progressed learners‚ 18‚751 wrote the final exams.

Motshekga said she believed this dispelled the myth that "progressed learners adversely affect the overall results".

"In fact‚ in KwaZulu-Natal‚ the results with progressed learners included are better than those without the progressed learners."

By the numbers

There were 2‚777 learners with special needs that wrote the matric exams in 2017. Of these 906 learners achieved bachelor passes‚ 789 got diploma passes‚ 307 achieved higher certificate passes.

More than three out of four special needs learners passed (77.2%) matric.

In total 629‚155 full-time and 173‚276 part-time learners enrolled for matric last year. Of these‚ 534‚484 full-time and 117‚223 part-time learners wrote the 2017 National Senior Certificate exam.

The overall pass rate for 2017 with the progressed learners excluded is 76.5%. This is up from 76.2% in 2016.

Almost four out every five learners (79.7%) received some form of social grants. Of these 5‚016 attained bachelor passes‚ 5‚997 achieved diploma passes‚ 2‚863 achieved higher certificate passes and two achieved NSC passes.