Leading lights and action needed for continent’s tired Africa Rising script
Rather than merely hitching its hopes to a label, the region must harness and develop its human capital
Is Africa still rising? Is it taking off? Has the take-off been delayed by bad global weather? Do the political and macroeconomic conditions call for some other inspirational, even if not entirely accurate, descriptor? These questions can be posed more as a test of a label’s durability and utility than of the continent’s actual circumstances.
It is worth asking what is happening to the Africa Rising theme because the continent still seems to find itself somewhere between old-style scepticism and new-era optimism, at least in the minds of the investors and development organisations that tend to come up with the labels. While some still hang their thinking on the Africa Rising peg, its utility is diminished.
Exposed to more rigorous scrutiny, a recent academic paper by Prof Ian Taylor of the University of St Andrews in Scotland was one of a number to argue that the Africa Rising narrative served to consolidate and justify Africa’s dependent position in the global economy.
According to this view, Africa Rising is essentially a wrapping for an approach where a "model based on growth for growth’s sake has replaced development, and the agenda of industrialisation and moving Africa up the global production chain has been discarded".
While this assessment carries its own approach to development, it at least serves to hold up to closer inspection the assumptions that underpinned Africa Rising, a term with its origins in the commodities boom, another relatively fleeting economic phenomenon. As the commodities boom faded, so has the effect the term may have had and we are back to confronting the core African challenges that have changed to a lesser degree.
Attracting and retaining investment flows remains one of those challenges. While investment flows to emerging markets were a feature of the first half of 2017, somewhat obscured in the aggregates is that much of these flows were to developing nations in Asia rather than Africa.
From a finance and investment perspective on this continent, 2017 is better known for sovereign borrowing the pricing of which attracts developed world investors motivated primarily by the search for yield.
What, then, is the problem? Would some other label resonate and inspire? Perhaps not.
Most critical to shifting Africa’s long-term future from one of intensified resource extraction and dependency is physical infrastructure and human capital. The scale of the physical infrastructure need remains immense: $93bn a year over five years, with a little less than half that being invested.
The nature of the infrastructure challenge is also well understood. We know it is not merely a question of funding. Factors such as skills, institutional capacity, regulation, project identification and selection, bilateral agreements, and the governance of projects and nations are frequently vented at conferences and seminars.
At least part of our problem seems to be that we invest inordinate amounts of effort in analysing and understanding, while the actual hard work is the slog of moving governments and bureaucracy forward.
Our grasp of the essential linkages for large-scale and sustained change is so impressive that we seem to have entered an infinite loop of inter-dependencies. In this loop, "A is not possible without B, which is not possible without C, which is not possible with D, which is not possible without A". That is a recipe for keeping things the way they are.
There is no perfect alignment of political governance, economic policy, regulatory change and investment climate that can be achieved or be sufficient to satisfy ideal-world scenarios.
Officially, the response of governments, regional blocs, development finance institutions and others typically is that they are "committed" to doing the right things and have signed agreements to prove it. Africa is not short of commitment. What we are short of are tangible action and progress.
Perhaps a better approach to apparently intractable issues is less sweeping large-scale ambition and more active pursuit of individual initiatives and projects. Less Africa Rising and more Africa Doing, if we really must have some sort of label.
Beyond the individual infrastructure projects that still manage to make it over many hurdles, there are less visible initiatives the effect of which could be profound.
We should be opening borders for one another’s best and brightest citizens to develop and build networks that will endure and pull Africa forward
We can, for example, be pleased about the quiet work being done by South African banks, the JSE and the Reserve Bank. Their efforts encompass significant investment in systems, cross-border payment mechanisms and harmonising regulations that govern financial and capital markets.
Not only do these initiatives lubricate the cogs of cross-border commerce, they are essential for achieving the long-held ambition to deepen Africa’s capital markets and enable more borrowing in local currencies.
Implicit in these initiatives is the need for skills, the human capital infrastructure that enables Africa to build for itself and reduce dependency on foreign expertise.
This expansion of human capital extends beyond basic and tertiary education to preparing a generation of leaders and managers better equipped to function successfully at home and on the global stage. These will be leaders no less aware of Africa’s history and circumstances, but less bound by the constraints they place on the imagination and the ability to get things done.
Examples of the important work being done in the human capital arena can be found in the African Leadership Academy and the African Leadership University (ALU).
Founded in 2004, the African Leadership Academy seeks to transform the continent by developing a powerful network of more than 6,000 leaders who will work together to tackle Africa’s greatest challenges, achieve extraordinary social impact and accelerate the continent’s growth trajectory.
The academy’s highly selective two-year pre-university diploma is geared to young leaders aged 16 to 19 who have the potential to catalyse positive change.
During their time at the academy, students complete a curriculum that includes courses in entrepreneurial leadership, African studies, writing and rhetoric and Cambridge A-Levels.
After graduating, the academy continues to cultivate these leaders by providing further leadership training, supporting their growth through access to internships and careers and connecting them to high-impact networks of people and capital.
The academy’s achievements have been most encouraging: there are now 983 young leaders in its network; 46 countries are represented; $107m in university scholarship aid has been accepted; and 177 ventures have been founded by alumni.
The ALU, which has similar goals, is a network of world-class tertiary education institutions whose mission is to produce 3-million young African leaders over the next 50 years.
The university has campuses in Mauritius and Rwanda. By leveraging peer-to-peer learning, advances in technology, employer partnerships, real-world project-based learning and a focus on skills development, the ALU aims to build 25 campuses across the continent, each hosting 10,000 students from all over Africa.
These efforts are developing a network of young leaders with enterprise and management skills, like-minded people better able to adapt to a changing world economy.
However, with much depending on the ability of these programmes to provide active mentorships in different countries, it would be most helpful were governments to adapt the unnecessarily restrictive immigration polices applied to Africans.
We should be opening borders for one another’s best and brightest citizens to develop and build networks that will endure and pull Africa forward.
In support of such initiatives, and with a more short-term impact, would be an intensified Africa Homecoming initiative that relies less on emotional appeals to the African diaspora and more on the opportunities to make a difference back home. We need to do this now before successive generations of the African diaspora are lost to us forever.
In the context of growing hostility in the US and Europe to migrants, now is the time for focused initiatives to bring our best people home where they will not only be better appreciated but also able to make a difference to the long-term trajectory of the continent.
If, however, our age of diminishing attention spans still requires that we deploy an eye-catching wrapping, perhaps we may aim for something more goal-directed and action-oriented. Just Do It comes to mind.
Although that one is apparently taken, something along those lines would at least have the advantage of focusing us less on finding flaws and more on the art of the possible and getting things done.
• Menell is senior adviser to Credit Suisse in SA.
