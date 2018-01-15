Leading lights and action needed for continent’s tired Africa Rising script

Attracting and retaining investment flows remains one of those challenges. While investment flows to emerging markets were a feature of the first half of 2017, somewhat obscured in the aggregates is that much of these flows were to developing nations in Asia rather than Africa.

From a finance and investment perspective on this continent, 2017 is better known for sovereign borrowing the pricing of which attracts developed world investors motivated primarily by the search for yield.

What, then, is the problem? Would some other label resonate and inspire? Perhaps not.

Most critical to shifting Africa’s long-term future from one of intensified resource extraction and dependency is physical infrastructure and human capital. The scale of the physical infrastructure need remains immense: $93bn a year over five years, with a little less than half that being invested.

The nature of the infrastructure challenge is also well understood. We know it is not merely a question of funding. Factors such as skills, institutional capacity, regulation, project identification and selection, bilateral agreements, and the governance of projects and nations are frequently vented at conferences and seminars.

At least part of our problem seems to be that we invest inordinate amounts of effort in analysing and understanding, while the actual hard work is the slog of moving governments and bureaucracy forward.

Our grasp of the essential linkages for large-scale and sustained change is so impressive that we seem to have entered an infinite loop of inter-dependencies. In this loop, "A is not possible without B, which is not possible without C, which is not possible with D, which is not possible without A". That is a recipe for keeping things the way they are.

There is no perfect alignment of political governance, economic policy, regulatory change and investment climate that can be achieved or be sufficient to satisfy ideal-world scenarios.

Officially, the response of governments, regional blocs, development finance institutions and others typically is that they are "committed" to doing the right things and have signed agreements to prove it. Africa is not short of commitment. What we are short of are tangible action and progress.

Perhaps a better approach to apparently intractable issues is less sweeping large-scale ambition and more active pursuit of individual initiatives and projects. Less Africa Rising and more Africa Doing, if we really must have some sort of label.

Beyond the individual infrastructure projects that still manage to make it over many hurdles, there are less visible initiatives the effect of which could be profound.