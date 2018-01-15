Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela has visited the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane‚ where registration at the Capricorn Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College resumed on Monday.

The college suspended registration for new students last Thursday after six prospective students were injured in a stampede at its Polokwane campus.

Manamela went to the stadium to assess the registration process and said he was happy that the registration process was running smoothly.

Manamela said of all the institutions where registrations had taken place‚ Capricorn was the only institution where there was a stampede last week.

"So we had to engage with the college management‚ the principal‚ to make alternative arrangements in terms of registration where there is sufficient space‚" Manamela said at the stadium.

He applauded the setting up of the alternative venue at the stadium to avoid a repeat of last week’s stampede.

"That is why this pop-up registration centre in Peter Mokaba Stadium was set up so that we avoid the incident that happened last week‚" Manamela said.

Manamela said the large turnout for registrations showed the demand for TVET education.

Manamela urged this year’s grade 12 learners to start applying to institutions of their choice earlier.

"If these students pre-applied last year‚ we would have not have had the situation where they flock to the college in their numbers."

Manamela also encouraged students to use online application systems to access spaces at higher education institutions.