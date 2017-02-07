National / Education

Operations halt at Walter Sisulu University of Technology over funding

Students from two campuses removed university staff from the buildings, demanding that WSU register students without Nsfas confirmation

07 February 2017 - 17:40 PM Simthandile Ford
Picture: EPA/NIC BOTHMA
Picture: EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Walter Sisulu University of Technology (WSU) operations were completely shut down on Tuesday over National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) funding.

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo confirmed that students from Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela campuses removed university staff from the buildings, demanding that the university register students who did not have Nsfas confirmation for funding.

"The students who have broken out on a strike are trying to force the hand of the university to admit all the students without registration and Nsfas guarantees. Considering the historical debt of the university that seems to be not going away, the university cannot afford to take in students that will not be able to pay the university‚" said Tukwayo.

The WSU student representative council (SRC) is demanding that the university accept returning students that were rejected by Nsfas on the basis of poor academic performance.

The SRC further wants the university to allow students from nonpaying fee schools to register without the Nsfas confirmation.

Although there is a provision for nonpaying fee schools graduates to be registered with Nsfas‚ those students have to apply for the service.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Parliament to hear from those for and against ...
National
2.
Operations halt at Walter Sisulu University of ...
National / Education
3.
Tshwane deficit tops R2bn after surplus of R2.5m
National
4.
BUSINESS DAY TV: Mineral Resources Minister Zwane ...
National

Related Articles

UCT warns of looming losses
National / Education

Business raises R140m for education
National / Education

#FeesMustFall: finally, the answer
Features

Business commits R200m to pilot funding project for students
National / Education

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.