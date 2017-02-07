Operations halt at Walter Sisulu University of Technology over funding

"The students who have broken out on a strike are trying to force the hand of the university to admit all the students without registration and Nsfas guarantees. Considering the historical debt of the university that seems to be not going away, the university cannot afford to take in students that will not be able to pay the university‚" said Tukwayo.

The WSU student representative council (SRC) is demanding that the university accept returning students that were rejected by Nsfas on the basis of poor academic performance.

The SRC further wants the university to allow students from nonpaying fee schools to register without the Nsfas confirmation.

Although there is a provision for nonpaying fee schools graduates to be registered with Nsfas‚ those students have to apply for the service.

