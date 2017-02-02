FeesMustFall: finally, the answer

Nxasana is also in discussions with national treasury to see if employers can be encouraged through the tax system to take over the student loans of their employees.

To further raise private capital, Ikusasa intends to issue social impact bonds (SIBs). Through this innovative financing mechanism, investors pay for interventions to improve a particular social outcome desired by government and in return share in any savings achieved.

“SIBs are a way of leveraging private investment to save the state money,” explains Nxasana. “Investors take a risk because they make a promise to the state that they will make sure the saving happens. If there are no savings, they get nothing.”

So while SIBs offer governments a risk-free way of raising private finance to pay for social goods, they also give investors a stake in ensuring that their philanthropic investments improve social conditions. And, unlike with the issuance of normal government bonds, there is no increase in the country’s debt burden.

In the case of Ikusasa, SIBs will be raised to try to reduce high student drop-out rates. If, for example, the drop-out rate is reduced from 50% to 30%, simplistically this would save government R3.4bn (20% of the R17bn it spends on the sector each year).

If investors spend, say, R2bn providing additional support to students with the aim of reducing the drop-out rate, their contractual pay-out if successful could be R500m of the R3.4bn saving. The rest would accrue to the state.

“Government has already budgeted R900m over the next three years for measures to reduce the drop-out rate, but this is not enough for 26 universities and 50 TVET [technical vocational education & training] colleges,” says Nxasana. “We’re looking to raise a couple more billion to do this across the whole system.”

Institutional investors will take time to develop confidence in the new funding model and for it to develop a solid track record, Nxasana feels. But he is confident, based on his experience in the financial sector, that “the funding pool is there” and once the new fund gains traction, investors will come to the party.