Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA rejects IEC notion that its logo and name are similar to another party
The IEC said Party of Action had objected to ActionSA’s application to register as a political party, with the SA flag also being problematic
29 September 2020 - 09:47
UPDATED 29 September 2020 - 13:14
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has rejected the application by Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA to register as a political party.
ActionSA’s national chair Michael Beaumont said the IEC decision was based on a “perceived similarity” with another political party, Party of Action, which has never contested elections before despite registering, and the use of the SA flag in the logo.
