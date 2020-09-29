National Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA rejects IEC notion that its logo and name are similar to another party The IEC said Party of Action had objected to ActionSA’s application to register as a political party, with the SA flag also being problematic BL PREMIUM

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has rejected the application by Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA to register as a political party.

ActionSA’s national chair Michael Beaumont said the IEC decision was based on a “perceived similarity” with another political party, Party of Action, which has never contested elections before despite registering, and the use of the SA flag in the logo.