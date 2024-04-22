Tshwane gets green light to reclaim R24m in unpaid electricity from retail park
Supreme Court of Appeal rules the right to electricity ‘is not absolute’
22 April 2024 - 16:37
The Tshwane metro has won a court case in an ongoing dispute involving R24m it says it is owed for unpaid electricity by a large retail park with sectional titles.
Despite claims the retail park’s body corporate is “dysfunctional”, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled the right to electricity “is not absolute”, and sectional title owners must use internal remedies before rushing to court. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.