Mothibi Ramusi takes helm as Icasa’s new chair

SA’s broadcast and telecom regulator has sworn in its new chair, Mothibi Ramusi, who becomes the sixth person to take the office in the body’s history.
Ramusi has taken an oath for the five-year term, which officially begins in May. His appointment by minister of communications & digital technologies Mondli Gungubele was announced in the Government Gazette on April 3.
Ramusi has a bachelor’s degree in electronic systems engineering among several qualifications. Since 1992, he has held positions in the information and communications technology (ICT) and satellite industries. He was an executive head for regulatory affairs at Cell C, and is the National Lotteries Commission chief information officer.
The regulator said he would play “a crucial role in advancing Icasa’s mandate to regulate the telecommunications, broadcasting and postal sectors in the public interest, to promote competition and to ensure universal access to communication infrastructure, services and content.”
According to Peter Zimri, acting chair of Icasa: “The council pledges to support and work together with the chairperson to address the dynamic challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving ICT landscape, including both broadcasting and postal services.”
Ramusi comes into the role as the regulator gears up for another radio frequency spectrum auction. In August 2022, Icasa started the second phase of the licensing process to make spectrum available to bidders.
Two years ago, in March 2022, the authority reached a milestone, raising R14.4bn in the country’s first spectrum auction since 2004/05. With most spectrum already auctioned, this year’s round is expected to raise a smaller amount.
Icasa is also facing criticism from telecom operators and a group of internet service providers about the recently announced aggressive reductions in fixed-call termination rates. The companies say these have become too low, making it more expensive to terminate fixed calls.
Mothibi Ramusi takes helm as Icasa’s new chair
SA’s broadcast and telecom regulator has sworn in its new chair, Mothibi Ramusi, who becomes the sixth person to take the office in the body’s history.
Ramusi has taken an oath for the five-year term, which officially begins in May. His appointment by minister of communications & digital technologies Mondli Gungubele was announced in the Government Gazette on April 3.
Ramusi has a bachelor’s degree in electronic systems engineering among several qualifications. Since 1992, he has held positions in the information and communications technology (ICT) and satellite industries. He was an executive head for regulatory affairs at Cell C, and is the National Lotteries Commission chief information officer.
The regulator said he would play “a crucial role in advancing Icasa’s mandate to regulate the telecommunications, broadcasting and postal sectors in the public interest, to promote competition and to ensure universal access to communication infrastructure, services and content.”
According to Peter Zimri, acting chair of Icasa: “The council pledges to support and work together with the chairperson to address the dynamic challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving ICT landscape, including both broadcasting and postal services.”
Ramusi comes into the role as the regulator gears up for another radio frequency spectrum auction. In August 2022, Icasa started the second phase of the licensing process to make spectrum available to bidders.
Two years ago, in March 2022, the authority reached a milestone, raising R14.4bn in the country’s first spectrum auction since 2004/05. With most spectrum already auctioned, this year’s round is expected to raise a smaller amount.
Icasa is also facing criticism from telecom operators and a group of internet service providers about the recently announced aggressive reductions in fixed-call termination rates. The companies say these have become too low, making it more expensive to terminate fixed calls.
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
Internet service providers question new fixed termination rate
MultiChoice BEE shareholders appear safe if Canal+ deal goes through
WATCH: Why Telkom’s angry about new call termination guidelines
Treasury cuts communications department budget by almost R730m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.