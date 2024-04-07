Heavy storms force school closures in Western Cape’s Overberg, Cape winelands, Heidelberg

Schools in Western Cape’s Overberg, Cape winelands and Heidelberg districts will be closed on Monday after a level nine warning by the SA Weather Service (Saws) for disruptive rain that could result in widespread flooding, damage to property and loss of livelihoods.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde briefed the media on Sunday about measures the provincial government has put in place to mitigate against the expected heavy downpours and strong winds over parts of the DA-run province.
While the government did not want to close schools, it was better to err on the side of caution, he said.
Western Cape disaster management service head Colin Deiner said in the Cape Town metro roof sheetings were blown off the Somerset Mall; Chapman’s Peak was closed; and various fires were reported across the city.
In Stellenbosch, the Mediclinic was evacuated with three patients moved to other hospitals, there was a fire at Kayamandi township, and the 300-year old Blaauwklippen Manor House and Jonkershuis were gutted.
In Drakenstein, the Huguenot Tunnel was closed, Paarl Hospital reported minor damage due to the inclement weather with winds gusting at 120km/h-150km/h.
Deiner said the province’s emergency services wanted to focus on protecting human life and critical infrastructure and property and give humanitarian support to affected communities. Disaster management centres would be on 24-hour standby across the province.
Saws forecaster Rudzani Malala said they were concerned about the amount of rainfall expected on Monday.
“The winds are quite strong, and we are expecting that for most of the day tomorrow [Monday],” Malala said.
