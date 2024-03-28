The gantries associated with the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project will start coming down. Picture: FILE Image: SIMON MATHEBULA
The beep from e-toll gantries in Gauteng will be a thing of the past from April 12.
In a Government Gazette issued on Thursday, transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) withdrew the toll declaration on seven sections of the national roads which formed part of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) and had electronic tolling.
“The date and time from which the above withdrawal of toll declarations will be effective shall be April 11 at 23:59:59,” the gazette reads.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi had promised in his state of the province address in February that by March 31 the process to switch off and delink would begin and e-tolls would be history in Gauteng.
E-tolling was introduced in 2013 to collect money for the funds that had been used on the GFIP and to fund future projects. However, motorists simply refused to pay their e-toll bills. The ANC in Gauteng rejected e-tolls, as did other organisations such as Cosatu, the AA, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SA Communist Party.
“Outa was formed exactly 12 years ago in March 2012 to tackle the irrational scheme and the constitutional concerns arising from the government’s decision to introduce an e-toll scheme to Gauteng’s upgraded freeways. It has been a long road, but today we can officially celebrate the end of e-tolling in Gauteng,” said Outa’s CEO, Wayne Duvenage.
Outa celebrates the end of e-tolls in Gauteng
Motorists win long battle after 12 years of ‘irrational’ scheme, says Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA
The beep from e-toll gantries in Gauteng will be a thing of the past from April 12.
In a Government Gazette issued on Thursday, transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) withdrew the toll declaration on seven sections of the national roads which formed part of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) and had electronic tolling.
“The date and time from which the above withdrawal of toll declarations will be effective shall be April 11 at 23:59:59,” the gazette reads.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi had promised in his state of the province address in February that by March 31 the process to switch off and delink would begin and e-tolls would be history in Gauteng.
E-tolling was introduced in 2013 to collect money for the funds that had been used on the GFIP and to fund future projects. However, motorists simply refused to pay their e-toll bills. The ANC in Gauteng rejected e-tolls, as did other organisations such as Cosatu, the AA, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SA Communist Party.
“Outa was formed exactly 12 years ago in March 2012 to tackle the irrational scheme and the constitutional concerns arising from the government’s decision to introduce an e-toll scheme to Gauteng’s upgraded freeways. It has been a long road, but today we can officially celebrate the end of e-tolling in Gauteng,” said Outa’s CEO, Wayne Duvenage.
TimesLIVE
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga declares war on potholes
Roadshows give Cape drivers chance to pay fines before Easter roadblocks
FNB cuts car licence renewal fee to R69
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.