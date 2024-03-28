Petrol price increases in April but some diesel cuts

April will be a mixed bag for motorists in terms of fuel prices, with petrol going up while the cost of diesel will either increase or decrease slightly, depending on whether you live inland or at the coast.
On Thursday, the mineral resources and energy department announced the retail price of 93 unleaded petrol would rise by 65c/l inland and 58c/l at the coast on April 3. At the same time, 95 unleaded would increase by 67c/l inland and 60c/l at the coast.
The wholesale price of diesel 0.05% sulphur will rise 3c/l inland but decrease 4c/l at the coast. Diesel 0.005% sulphur will see small decreases of 2c/l inland and 9c/l at the coast.
Illuminating paraffin will increase by 29c/l in Gauteng and 36c/l at the coast.
The price changes differ in magisterial district zones due to the different transport increases implemented into the fuel price structures, said the department. The annual adjustments to road transport tariffs applicable in petrol and diesel structures range from 0.3c/l to 14.2c/l.
The basic fuel price differentials between 95 and 93 petrol grades change every quarter and therefore the different price adjustments between the two grades.
The department attributed the price adjustments to the average international product prices for petrol increasing while diesel decreased during the period under review. The rand appreciated against the dollar compared to the previous period.
From April 4, this is what motorists will pay for a litre of fuel:
From April 4, this is what motorists will pay for a litre of fuel:
