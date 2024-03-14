BMW X6M Competition is impractical and expensive, but goes like a rocket

The BMW X6M Competition is yet another member of the zany performance SUV niche, and now has design and technical updates. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
There are performance SUVs and then there’s the BMW X6M Competition — the funkier and curvier cousin of the X5M.
There are plenty of options in the sports SUV category, including Range Rover and Maserati alternatives and the perennial Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid coupe rivals. At R3.3m, however, the X6M is a relative bargain.
The X6M Competition can seat four or five people in luxury with room for holiday luggage in the boot, though it’s not as spacious as the more conventionally styled X5 SUV.
On test is the facelift model with technical revisions and more opulence for 2024. Starting with the looks, the nose of the X6M is honed with a new design and black air intake section. Along with a black kidney grille they form a somewhat shape. Other touches that include narrower matrix LED lights and larger model badges amplify the war paint, as does the quartet of exhaust pipes.
Open the X6M’s doors and bright-red sports seats that cup your body come into view. They are comfy pews with full electric operation and illuminated model designation motifs in the headrests.
Along with the colourful BMW Curved Display and multifunction M steering wheel, the X6M cabin exudes an air of luxurious sophistication. Mostly, it’s an intuitive and ergonomic cabin with a wide, leather-clad centre storage that acts as an armrest. It has an efficient temperature control and a comfort mode that softens steering, transmission responses and dampers.
Optionally available luxury and tech include Fineline Black fine wood, Merino full leather trim, augmented view navigation, parking assistant professional and a high-end Bowers & Wilkins audio system.
The placement of the red M buttons and gear flaps behind the steering wheel, and the head-up display, ensures seamless interaction for a full attack on the roads.
Optional red leather and dazzling screens and lights create the vibe of a music club inside the Starship Enterprise. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The new model welcomes a 48V mild hybrid system with 9kW and 200Nm to the twin-turbo 4.4l V8 mated to an eight-speed gearbox. Engine outputs remain at 460kW and 750Nm for a brutal but silky power delivery that is able to flash from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds on its way to a 290km/h top speed.
The standard M Sport exhaust system delivers a hearty bass and dramatic overrun explosions in the Sport modes.
The high-performance X6 uses a permanent all-wheel drive system and an active M differential at the rear axle, but there is discomforting twitchiness when you hustle it fast. It’s probably the sheer size of the beast, or the readiness of the 4WD Sport mode to apportion more power to the rear axle to awaken controlled drifts.
Though it is exhilarating to drive fast, the new X6M Competition can also be a supreme cruiser when set to Comfort mode, which hushes up the engine and exhaust, and the adjustable dampers smooth out surface imperfections. With the air conditioning set for room temperature and the mood lighting in relaxed mode, it dilutes the rage.
The fitted driver assistance systems including self-braking, throttling, steering and parking assists help in this regard, while the added advantage of a gentler driving style is lower fuel consumption. Driven like a torpedo the X6M Competition will drink fuel at an alarming 18l/100km as opposed to 13.1l/100km when driven in a civil manner.
The X6M Competition is the juggernaut in a four-model range comprising xDrive30d, xDrive40i and xDriveM60i models. That R1.5m separates the entry-level diesel model to the test car is food for economy thought — unless you really want the speed and rapid-fire exhaust pops.
If your intentions are simply to have a suave looking SUV to cart the family and a golf bag around, then it’ll more than suffice. If not, BMW also sells the more practical X5M Competition.
The X6M Competition's sleek, low roof line compromises true family functionality. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Park distance control with camera front and rear, hill descent control, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise, daytime driving running lights, auto on/off and adaptive laser headlights, panoramic roof sliding, navigation, keyless access, cruise control, adaptive rain sensor wipers, driving modes, head-up display, tyre pressure sensor, electric tail gate, leather upholstery, ABS brakes, stability control, six airbags.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Eight-cylinder petrol twin-turbo
Capacity: 4.4l
Power: 460kW
Torque: 750Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Eight-speed Auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 290km/h
0-100km/h: 3.9 secs (claimed)
Fuel consumption: 12.5l/100km (as claimed), 13.1l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 285g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Park distance control with camera front and rear, hill descent control, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise, daytime driving running lights, auto on/off and adaptive laser headlights, panoramic roof sliding, navigation, keyless access, cruise control, adaptive rain sensor wipers, driving modes, head-up display, tyre pressure sensor, electric tail gate, leather upholstery, ABS brakes, stability control, six airbags.
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Two years/unlimited km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R3,308,842
Lease*: R73,281 per month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months, no deposit
BMW X6M Competition
WE LIKE: Speed, styling
WE DISLIKE: Price, relative impracticality
VERDICT: Fast but illogical SUV
Motor News star rating
Design ****
Performance *****
Economy ****
Ride *****
Handling ****
Safety *****
Value For Money ***
Overall ****
The competition
Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-Hybrid coupe, 544kW/950Nm — R3,312,000
Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupe, 450kW/850Nm — R3,799,000
Maserati Levante Trofeo, 427kW/730Nm — R4,530,000
Range Rover Sport P635 SV Edition,467kW/750Nm — R3,965,000
