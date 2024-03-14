Life / Motoring

Road Test

BMW X6M Competition is impractical and expensive, but goes like a rocket

The facelifted model is cushier than its predecessor, though it’s rather thirsty if you put your foot down

14 March 2024 - 17:18
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The BMW X6M Competition is yet another member of the zany performance SUV niche, and now has design and technical updates. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The BMW X6M Competition is yet another member of the zany performance SUV niche, and now has design and technical updates. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

There are performance SUVs and then there’s the BMW X6M Competition — the funkier and curvier cousin of the X5M.

There are plenty of options in the sports SUV category, including Range Rover and Maserati alternatives and the perennial Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid coupe rivals. At R3.3m, however, the X6M is a relative bargain.

The X6M Competition can seat four or five people in luxury with room for holiday luggage in the boot, though it’s not as spacious as the more conventionally styled X5 SUV.

On test is the facelift model with technical revisions and more opulence for 2024. Starting with the looks, the nose of the X6M is honed with a new design and black air intake section. Along with a black kidney grille they form a somewhat shape. Other touches that include narrower matrix LED lights and larger model badges amplify the war paint, as does the quartet of exhaust pipes.     

Open the X6M’s doors and bright-red sports seats that cup your body come into view. They are comfy pews with full electric operation and illuminated model designation motifs in the headrests.

Along with the colourful BMW Curved Display and multifunction M steering wheel, the X6M cabin exudes an air of luxurious sophistication. Mostly, it’s an intuitive and ergonomic cabin with a wide, leather-clad centre storage that acts as an armrest. It has an efficient temperature control and a comfort mode that softens steering, transmission responses and dampers.

Optionally available luxury and tech include Fineline Black fine wood, Merino full leather trim, augmented view navigation, parking assistant professional and a high-end Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

The placement of the red M buttons and gear flaps behind the steering wheel, and the head-up display, ensures seamless interaction for a full attack on the roads.

Optional red leather and dazzling screens and lights create the vibe of a music club inside the Starship Enterprise. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Optional red leather and dazzling screens and lights create the vibe of a music club inside the Starship Enterprise. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

The new model welcomes a 48V mild hybrid system with 9kW and 200Nm to the twin-turbo 4.4l V8 mated to an eight-speed gearbox. Engine outputs remain at 460kW and 750Nm for a brutal but silky power delivery that is able to flash from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds on its way to a 290km/h top speed. 

The standard M Sport exhaust system delivers a hearty bass and dramatic overrun explosions in the Sport modes.

The high-performance X6 uses a permanent all-wheel drive system and an active M differential at the rear axle, but there is discomforting twitchiness when you hustle it fast. It’s probably the sheer size of the beast, or the readiness of the 4WD Sport mode to apportion more power to the rear axle to awaken controlled drifts.

Though it is exhilarating to drive fast, the new X6M Competition can also be a supreme cruiser when set to Comfort mode, which hushes up the engine and exhaust, and the adjustable dampers smooth out surface imperfections. With the air conditioning set for room temperature and the mood lighting in relaxed mode, it dilutes the rage.

The fitted driver assistance systems including self-braking, throttling, steering and parking assists help in this regard, while the added advantage of a gentler driving style is lower fuel consumption. Driven like a torpedo the X6M Competition will drink fuel at an alarming 18l/100km as opposed to 13.1l/100km when driven in a civil manner. 

The X6M Competition is the juggernaut in a four-model range comprising xDrive30d, xDrive40i and xDriveM60i models. That R1.5m separates the entry-level diesel model to the test car is food for economy thought — unless you really want the speed and rapid-fire exhaust pops. 

If your intentions are simply to have a suave looking SUV to cart the family and a golf bag around, then it’ll more than suffice. If not, BMW also sells the more practical X5M Competition.

The X6M Competition's sleek, low roof line compromises true family functionality. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The X6M Competition's sleek, low roof line compromises true family functionality. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

Tech Specs

ENGINE

Type: Eight-cylinder petrol twin-turbo

Capacity: 4.4l

Power: 460kW

Torque: 750Nm

TRANSMISSION

Type: Eight-speed Auto

DRIVETRAIN

Type: All-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE

Top speed: 290km/h

0-100km/h: 3.9 secs (claimed)

Fuel consumption: 12.5l/100km (as claimed), 13.1l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 285g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

Park distance control with camera front and rear, hill descent control, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise, daytime driving running lights, auto on/off and adaptive laser headlights, panoramic roof sliding, navigation, keyless access, cruise control, adaptive rain sensor wipers, driving modes, head-up display, tyre pressure sensor, electric tail gate, leather upholstery, ABS brakes, stability control, six airbags. 

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Two years/unlimited km

Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km

Price: R3,308,842

Lease*: R73,281 per month

* at 11.75% interest over 60 months, no deposit

BMW X6M Competition

WE LIKE: Speed, styling

WE DISLIKE: Price, relative impracticality

VERDICT: Fast but illogical SUV 

Motor News star rating

Design ****

Performance *****

Economy **** 

Ride ***** 

Handling ****

Safety *****

Value For Money ***

Overall ****

The competition

Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-Hybrid coupe, 544kW/950Nm — R3,312,000

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupe, 450kW/850Nm — R3,799,000

Maserati Levante Trofeo, 427kW/730Nm — R4,530,000

Range Rover Sport P635 SV Edition,467kW/750Nm — R3,965,000

FNB cuts car licence renewal fee to R69

The service is the cheapest in the country and customers can pay the fee using eBucks rewards
Life
2 days ago

Taycan Turbo GT launched as the most powerful Porsche yet

The electric supercar blitzes new lap records and arrives with a nearly R6m price
Life
2 days ago

Ford announces SA pricing for new Territory SUV

The mid-size SUV will soon arrive to compete against the likes of the Toyota RAV4
Life
3 days ago

Bring back buttons, says vehicle safety’s Euro NCAP

Car companies wanting to score maximum safety points will not be able to rely only on touchscreens
Life
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
FNB cuts car licence renewal fee to R69
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: Honda Amaze is an honest commuter but ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Why Reuben’s remains an uncontested favourite
Life
4.
How West Bank’s IT firms are adapting to war
Life
5.
Chery SA adds all-wheel drive flagship to Tiggo 8 ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.