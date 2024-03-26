Damelin, CityVarsity, Lyceum colleges given until October to appeal deregistration
In the meantime the Educor-owned colleges must start phasing out operations
26 March 2024 - 14:26
The higher education department has given four Educor-owned tertiary institutions — Damelin, CityVarsity, Lyceum and Pietermaritzburg-based Icesa — until October to appeal deregistration, while ordering the institutions to immediately phase out operations until the deadline.
During the phase-out period the institutions are expected to submit their 2020 and 2021 annual financial certificates, annual reports and tax clearance certificates they have failed to provide leading to their deregistration. ..
