FCSA says it will continue investigating Steinhoff
22 March 2024 - 17:11
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) says its civil investigation into Steinhoff is ongoing, despite former CEO Markus Jooste's death on Thursday afternoon.
It says the R475m fine issued on Wednesday before his death will remain in place...
