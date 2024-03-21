Disgraced Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste dies by suicide
Jooste’s death comes after the FSCA hit him with a R475m administrative penalty over ‘false, deceptive and misleading’ financial reports
21 March 2024 - 19:00
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, accused of being the mastermind behind SA’s biggest fraud case, shot himself fatally on Thursday to avoid handing himself over for arrest, sources have confirmed.
Jooste was CEO of multinational furniture retailer Steinhoff when it created fictitious offshore shell companies to inflate profits and hide losses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.