Zondo and Ramaphosa begin talks on boosting judicial independence
19 March 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa and chief justice Raymond Zondo have begun discussions on strengthening the judiciary’s institutional independence against the backdrop of underfunding and condemnation from detractors.
Institutional independence will ensure that the courts are capable of defending, protecting and promoting fundamental human rights, Zondo told delegates on Monday at the National Conference on the State of Human Rights — marking the 30th anniversary of constitutional democracy and human rights in SA. ..
