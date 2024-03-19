Dipuo Peters’ sanction was in line with the misdeed, says Ramaphosa
Parliament found her failure to appoint a Prasa group CEO when she was transport minister breached code of ethics
19 March 2024 - 18:47
President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his one-month suspension without pay of deputy small business development minister Dipuo Peters, which opposition parties say was too lenient a sanction for her actions.
In a question-and-answer session with MPs in the National Assembly, the president said the sanction was commensurate with the actions Peters was found to have committed as well as the sanction that the assembly decided to impose on her. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.