Gauteng health to hire specialist toxicologists to help close abundant cold cases

The Johannesburg forensic pathology services medico-legal mortuary in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. File picture: ALEX PATRICK.
With the oldest outstanding toxicology tests stretching back 17 years, the Gauteng health department is ramping up its plan to resolve “cold cases”.
The province has more than 17,000 toxicology cases and more than 7,000 histology cases, with some dating to 2007.
“We are aware of the impact the backlogs have on the families of the deceased who are seeking closure and facing material trauma due to long delays in finalising estates. We also understand insurance claims are being affected. We are fast-tracking interventions to resolve this issue,” said acting CEO of the Gauteng forensic pathology service Thembalethu Mpahlaza.
Toxicology reports give an indication of the type and approximate amount of legal and illegal drugs in the deceased’s body by measuring how much of the substances are in their blood, urine or other bodily fluids. Histopathology focuses on the diagnosis and study of diseases of tissues and involves examining tissues and/or cells under a microscope.
The health department, within which the pathology service operates, said the backlogs could be attributed to a combination of factors, including the emergence of foreign drugs that are difficult to trace and an increase in cases involving sudden deaths; suspicion of poisoning among family members in cases of unexpected death; the absence of medical histories for certain deceased individuals (this leads to prolonged multiple tests on the body); and limited availability of private laboratories willing to conduct state toxicology tests and appear as expert witnesses in court.
A recruitment drive has been launched to hire specialist toxicologists to boost capacity and enhance the ability to process cases more expeditiously. The department is also seeking external private partners to augment capacity to process cases.
A specialist skills training facility has opened in Ga-Rankuwa and in the first quarter of the new financial year the long-awaited in-house toxicology laboratory at Helen Joseph Hospital will open.
“This state-of-the art facility will be a major game changer in dealing with the historic backlogs,” the department said.
Gauteng health to hire specialist toxicologists to help close abundant cold cases
In the first quarter of the financial year, the long-awaited in-house toxicology laboratory at Helen Joseph Hospital will open
With the oldest outstanding toxicology tests stretching back 17 years, the Gauteng health department is ramping up its plan to resolve “cold cases”.
The province has more than 17,000 toxicology cases and more than 7,000 histology cases, with some dating to 2007.
“We are aware of the impact the backlogs have on the families of the deceased who are seeking closure and facing material trauma due to long delays in finalising estates. We also understand insurance claims are being affected. We are fast-tracking interventions to resolve this issue,” said acting CEO of the Gauteng forensic pathology service Thembalethu Mpahlaza.
Toxicology reports give an indication of the type and approximate amount of legal and illegal drugs in the deceased’s body by measuring how much of the substances are in their blood, urine or other bodily fluids. Histopathology focuses on the diagnosis and study of diseases of tissues and involves examining tissues and/or cells under a microscope.
The health department, within which the pathology service operates, said the backlogs could be attributed to a combination of factors, including the emergence of foreign drugs that are difficult to trace and an increase in cases involving sudden deaths; suspicion of poisoning among family members in cases of unexpected death; the absence of medical histories for certain deceased individuals (this leads to prolonged multiple tests on the body); and limited availability of private laboratories willing to conduct state toxicology tests and appear as expert witnesses in court.
A recruitment drive has been launched to hire specialist toxicologists to boost capacity and enhance the ability to process cases more expeditiously. The department is also seeking external private partners to augment capacity to process cases.
A specialist skills training facility has opened in Ga-Rankuwa and in the first quarter of the new financial year the long-awaited in-house toxicology laboratory at Helen Joseph Hospital will open.
“This state-of-the art facility will be a major game changer in dealing with the historic backlogs,” the department said.
TimesLIVE
Almost 1,800 people were murdered in Gauteng in last three months of 2023
Children exposed to high levels of violent crime, Stats SA study shows
Two South Africans in court for R57m theft from Lesotho bank
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
One dead, two attempted murders, 88 fired in eThekwini’s illegal strike
Almost 1,800 people were murdered in Gauteng in last three months of 2023
Bheki Cele on the hook for R93m after police-aided cash heist
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.