Two South Africans in court for R57m theft from Lesotho bank

Lesotho officials intercepted vouchers meant for legitimate service providers and diverted payments to their co-conspirators in SA

28 February 2024 - 10:50
by Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL.
Two South Africans accused of involvement in money being channelled from Lesotho’s central bank to private company accounts, have been arrested.

The investigation by the Hawks and Lesotho Mounted Police Service resulted in charges of fraud and money laundering to the value of about R57m being brought against Traggulogy, director Uthando Lorraine Modise, and Marcious Lerato Lisene in the Ficksburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

W/O Fikiswa Matoti said the Hawks in Bloemfontein were asked by their counterparts in Lesotho to trace money defrauded at the central bank in 2021.

“This crime was committed with the assistance of Lesotho officials who, after intercepting vouchers meant for legitimate service providers, diverted payments to their co-conspirators in SA. Some of these officials are already before court in Lesotho.

“With the help of the Financial Intelligence Centre, it was established that money was channelled to a SA bank under different company accounts.”

The accused will apply for bail on March 13.

