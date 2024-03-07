Casino records and loan sharks linked to Eric Nzimande, says investigator
Bank records could support claims suspended regional court president took money from lawyers and gambled during office hours
07 March 2024 - 19:33
The lead investigator into the corruption case against suspended KwaZulu-Natal regional court president Eric Nzimande said he had subpoenaed records from casinos from the Eastern Cape to Newcastle and from a “loan shark” after allegations that Nzimande had a gambling problem.
Col Jason McGray gave evidence on Thursday at a disciplinary hearing set up by the Magistrate’s Commission in which he is facing 162 charges of misconduct...
