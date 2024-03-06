Medupi’s grid-boosting spare part arrives

Medupi power station in Liphalale, Limpopo. Picture: GCIS
Medupi power station’s 360-tonne generator component, bought second-hand from the Netherlands, arrived at the station on Tuesday, weeks earlier than hoped.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena confirmed the huge spare part had arrived safely on Wednesday.
“We are pleased to announce the generator stator, weighing about 400 tonnes, has been successfully transported by Eskom Rotek Industries by road from Richards Bay to Medupi power station,” Mokwena said.
“This achievement marks a critical milestone in our generation operational recovery plan as we prepare to replace the generator stator, which will add 800MW to the grid, addressing the much-needed available generation capacity,” Mokwena said.
Early in February, the generator stator, which will replace the one damaged when Medupi’s unit 4 exploded in 2021, arrived at Richards Bay harbour.
The generator was transported by ship from the Netherlands where it was bought second-hand from the Hemweg power station.
At the time, Medupi GM Zweli Witbooi said the team transporting the generator had the most difficult task.
“They have to transport it about 1,000km through three provinces. That is going to be very challenging.”
