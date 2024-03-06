Two directors resign from embattled Ellies
CFO Guy Moretti and independent nonexecutive director Darren Kramer have left
06 March 2024 - 12:55
Struggling electronics maker Ellies Holdings has been dealt another blow with two board members stepping down from the company “to pursue other opportunities”.
On Wednesday, the group — which is in business rescue — told shareholders that Guy Moretti, its CFO, and Darren Kramer, an independent nonexecutive director, had resigned with effect from March 8 and March 6, respectively...
