‘Tsotsi’ star Terry Pheto and designer Thula Sindi named in R5m lottery fraud report

Terry Pheto and sister Dimakatso. Picture: JOHN LIEBENBERG
Actress Moitheri “Terry” Pheto, star of Tsotsi, her sister Dimakatso and her fashion designer friend Thula Sindi are entangled in a controversy involving the alleged misappropriation of a R5m grant from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) intended for a poultry farm.
Their names are mentioned in a report detailing the outcome of investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into allegations of corruption and maladministration at the lottery.
According to a report tabled in parliament’s trade & industry portfolio committee, R5m was granted to a company, Zibsibix,by the lottery in December 2018. The money was paid into different accounts.
Sindi’s company, Black Planet Trading, received R140,000, while Moitheri Pheto’s two companies and her personal bank account received R3.2m. The paper trail shows Dimakatso received R124,000 and R315,000.
“A search on Mimecast [email backup system] revealed Prof Alfred Nevhutanda, the former NLC board chair, signed an offer to purchase a farm in the Vaal area,” the report states.
“A request was sent to conveyancing attorneys. Feedback was received and revealed the farm was purchased for the benefit of Dimakatso Pheto. The farm was purchased for R850,000.”
A further R209,000 was used to buy farm supplies and a vehicle for the farm.
The case has been referred to the civil litigation unit for recovery and criminal referrals are being prepared for the National Prosecuting Authority.
The payments involved:
Black Planet Trading (director: Thula Sindi) R140,000;
Tsoseletso (director: Moitheri Pheto) R253,000;
Pheto Safe and Cleaning (director: Dimakatso Pheto) R124,000;
In March last year, Moitheri’s three-storey, three-bedroom house — allegedly built with funds siphoned from the lottery — was auctioned.
It was found that R3m of a R20.2m grant for a safe circumcision campaign was used to construct the Bryanston property.
TimesLIVE
