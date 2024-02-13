Equality Court orders FIC to hand over reports into KPMG and Steinhoff
13 February 2024 - 20:32
The Equality Court has ordered that the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) hand over reports it has on the “suspicious and unusual transactions” by Steinhoff, EOH, KPMG and Tongaat Hulett to a group of black businesspeople, who claim banks discriminate on race when determining which business accounts they close over reputational risk concerns.
The judgment, which is likely to ruffle feathers and raise privacy concerns as the FIC is supposed to protect confidential information from unauthorised disclosures, was handed down on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.