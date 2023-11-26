National

SA-born woman among Israelis freed by Hamas

Chana Peri, 79, was among a group of 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas at the weekend

26 November 2023 - 17:58
The face of the newly released hostage, Peri Chana, 79, is projected onto the wall outside The Museum of Modern Art known as the 'The Hostages and Missing Square', in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 24 2023. Picture: ALEXI ROSENFELD/GETTY IMAGES
A South African-born woman was among 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas at the weekend. 

On Saturday, the office of the Israeli prime minister released the names of Israeli citizens who were returned home, including Chana Peri, 79. The office said in addition, 11 foreign nationals were released.

According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Peri is as retired shopkeeper who emigrated to Israel from SA in the 1960s.

She is a mother of three. One of her sons, Roey, was killed on October 7 while another, Yadav, is being held hostage. 

“She has diabetes and suffers severe vision loss in one of her eyes,” the forum said.

As part of a truce Hamas is to release at least 50 hostages and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners. 

TimesLIVE 

Hamas frees second group of hostages after delay

Thirteen Israelis and four Thai nationals released but truce with Hamas remains fragile
World
8 hours ago

Thirteen Israeli hostages to be met in Egypt by care teams

In return, Israel will release 39 Palestinians from its jails
World
2 days ago

Hamas hostage release expected on Friday, says Israel

Starting time of truce and release of hostages captured by Hamas has yet to be officially announced
World
3 days ago

Second Israel-Hamas prisoner swap will happen in November, Palestinian source says

Israel would free a total of 300 Palestinian prisoners in the two exchanges
World
4 days ago

MPs vote to close Israeli embassy in SA

The move is only advisory, but it paves the way for cutting of diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv
National
5 days ago
