The face of the newly released hostage, Peri Chana, 79, is projected onto the wall outside The Museum of Modern Art known as the 'The Hostages and Missing Square', in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 24 2023. Picture: ALEXI ROSENFELD/GETTY IMAGES
A South African-born woman was among 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas at the weekend.
On Saturday, the office of the Israeli prime minister released the names of Israeli citizens who were returned home, including Chana Peri, 79. The office said in addition, 11 foreign nationals were released.
According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Peri is as retired shopkeeper who emigrated to Israel from SA in the 1960s.
She is a mother of three. One of her sons, Roey, was killed on October 7 while another, Yadav, is being held hostage.
“She has diabetes and suffers severe vision loss in one of her eyes,” the forum said.
As part of a truce Hamas is to release at least 50 hostages and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners.
SA-born woman among Israelis freed by Hamas
Chana Peri, 79, was among a group of 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas at the weekend
A South African-born woman was among 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas at the weekend.
On Saturday, the office of the Israeli prime minister released the names of Israeli citizens who were returned home, including Chana Peri, 79. The office said in addition, 11 foreign nationals were released.
According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Peri is as retired shopkeeper who emigrated to Israel from SA in the 1960s.
She is a mother of three. One of her sons, Roey, was killed on October 7 while another, Yadav, is being held hostage.
“She has diabetes and suffers severe vision loss in one of her eyes,” the forum said.
As part of a truce Hamas is to release at least 50 hostages and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners.
TimesLIVE
Hamas frees second group of hostages after delay
Thirteen Israeli hostages to be met in Egypt by care teams
Hamas hostage release expected on Friday, says Israel
Second Israel-Hamas prisoner swap will happen in November, Palestinian source says
MPs vote to close Israeli embassy in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
MPs vote to close Israeli embassy in SA
MILTON SHAIN: Anti-Semitism persists in the ‘Rainbow Nation’
Israel recalls its SA ambassador for consultations
MICHAEL MORRIS: Police failure in pro-Israel rally taints hate crimes bill with ...
NEWS ANALYSIS: Israel faces uphill battle without a post-war plan for Gaza
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.