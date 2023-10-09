NEWS ANALYSIS: Constitutional Court will be ‘strengthened’ by having non-judges appointed, experts say
SA could arguably benefit by a broader, more enriched bench on the apex court that includes people who were never judges before
09 October 2023 - 05:00
Senior lawyers and legal academics will be considered for appointment to the Constitutional Court after years of not having this opportunity. Chief justice Raymond Zondo made these says on Tuesday during the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for various court positions.
Business Day spoke to legal experts and law bodies to unpack what this means for SA’s judiciary. ..
