Soweto man wins case against Joburg after falling into rainwater drain
Court rejects municipality’s claim it hadn’t been negligent after failing to fixing broken drain or alert pedestrians
08 November 2023 - 15:25
A man has won a case against the Johannesburg City Metropolitan Municipality after he fell into an open rainwater drain, though a decision on how much he will receive in damages has yet to be determined.
The municipality, which was sued for R700,000, had argued its duty to repair or warn pedestrians hadn’t been proven. ..
