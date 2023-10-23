Law Society sounds alarm over dysfunction at master’s office
Organisation lists a host of challenges in presentation in parliament
23 October 2023 - 05:36
The office of the master of the high court is in such disarray that the Law Society of SA has pleaded with parliament to intervene after appeals to the justice ministry were ignored.
The master’s office deals with hundreds of thousands of cases such as deceased estates and liquidations as well as the administration of the Guardian’s Fund, appointment of curators and registration of trusts...
