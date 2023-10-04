A gigantic flood smashed through the village of Stanford in the Western Cape last week, leaving Podcasts from the Edge presenter Peter Bruce in awe of the silent power of water.
Fortunately, no one lost their life but there were some close calls. It is hard, and probably foolish to apportion blame for the rain but, he argues, that the management of the Klein River and possibly others in the province needs attention.
If reeds and other vegetation are damming flood waters near homes, and if municipalities are content to allow residential construction on flood planes then someone’s going to get hurt.
PODCAST: High, dry and very lucky
