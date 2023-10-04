HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

News & Fox

PODCAST: High, dry and very lucky

A gigantic flood smashed through the village of Stanford in the Western Cape last week, leaving Peter Bruce in awe of the silent power of water

04 October 2023 - 09:51
A gigantic flood smashed through the village of Stanford in the Western Cape last week, leaving Podcasts from the Edge presenter Peter Bruce in awe of the silent power of water.

Fortunately, no one lost their life but there were some close calls. It is hard, and probably foolish to apportion blame for the rain but, he argues, that the management of the Klein River and possibly others in the province needs attention.

If reeds and other vegetation are damming flood waters near homes, and if municipalities are content to allow residential construction on flood planes then someone’s going to get hurt.

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Cry the beloved winelands

Floods in the Western Cape have left wine estates reeling. Michael Fridjhon spoke to some of the most affected
Opinion
9 hours ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Floods wreak havoc in Western Cape as impact on grapes remains unclear

Damage to farm infrastructure, electricity supply and road networks has been reported, mainly in the southern areas
Opinion
9 hours ago

Insurers brace for claims avalanche after destructive Western Cape storms

Santam deploys rapid-response teams to the province, with the wine-rich area of Franschhoek especially affected
Companies
1 week ago
