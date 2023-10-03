Police ‘saturation’ needed to combat killings — Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says reinforcements are required to deal with a "new crop" of criminals behind a recent spate of violent crimes. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Police reinforcements are required to deal with a swathe of ruthless criminals behind a recent spate of violent crimes, police minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday.
“It is clear there is a new crop of criminals who want to claim their space and believe in using brazen violence to do so,” Cele said at a press briefing in Cape Town. “They must be stopped at all costs.”
The escalating crime rate was particularly concerning in the Western Cape where there have been two fatal mass shootings in the past week and more than 100 murders. This despite a national operation that has netted thousands of suspects, Cele said.
“So while police are making inroads in the fight against crime in this province, it is deeply disturbing and unacceptable that over 100 people were killed in the Western Cape alone in a week,” he said.
“As we sharpen our responses to crime, thugs are becoming more brazen and trying to unleash fear and terrorism in communities such as Gugulethu, Manenburg and Ravensmead, where we have seen shootings resulting in multiple deaths.
“The shootings have been ruthless, killing women and children, professionals, breadwinners and even one of our own, Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa, was not spared,” Cele said.
Another victim was a close protector to deputy police minister Cassel Mathale, Cele confirmed, referring to the most recent drive-by shooting in Gugulethu last weekend.
In response, the SAPS would bolster its presence in crime hotspot areas, he said. “As a preventive measure, a decision has been made to saturate the area with different disciplines of SAPS combat units operating within the Gugulethu area.
“These operations will be extended to the Cape Flats, guided by crime pattern analysis, to enable communities to live a peaceful life.”
He said the latest grim statistics detracted from the optimism surrounding Operation Shanela, which commenced in May and has led to the arrest of 150,000 suspects.
Police also confiscated 1,365 firearms and 31,851 rounds of ammunition.
Another success was the prosecution of alleged Western Cape gang leader Ralph Stanfield who appeared in court with two co-accused on Monday. The case illustrated police commitment to taking on high-profile crime syndicates, Cele said.
“We also commended the police for bringing to book an individual who has been a subject of numerous police investigations around other crimes that too have brought fear and violence to the people of this province, to such an extent that potential witnesses were forced into exile due to threats and intimidation,” he said.
“The case is in line with our stance as the SAPS to squeeze the space on organised crime in SA.”
'New crop' of criminals behind wave of 'brazen violence' in Western Cape in past week, police minister says
