EXCLUSIVE: Consider candidates over 60 years for Eskom CEO, Gordhan tells board
Age an obstacle in selection of next CEO
28 September 2023 - 04:52
The exclusion of candidates above the age of 60 years for the top role at Eskom left vacant after the resignation of André de Ruyter seems to be one of the sticking points in an increasingly fractious relationship between the board and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
Gordhan, in a letter addressed to board chair Mpho Makwana and dated September 1, told the Eskom board to also consider candidates above the age of 60 for the position of group CEO...
