Treasury exempts Eskom and Transnet from cost-cutting rules
The two entities are urged also to take the guidelines, which include cuts on hiring and capital spending, into consideration
State-owned logistics company Transnet and power utility Eskom have been excluded from the National Treasury’s updated set of cost-containment measures affecting national departments and provinces.
However, the Treasury urges the two entities to take into consideration the guidelines, which include cuts on hiring, capital spending, travel and conferences, and catering. “While [the guidelines] do not apply to schedule two public entities, the executive authorities and accounting authorities of these entities are strongly urged to take these guidelines into account and implement similar measures,” the Treasury said in a note published on Monday...
